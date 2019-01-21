Dramatic video shows cat sliding down Indiana dam into rescuer’s arms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A wayward cat is safe after it was rescued from a dam in Indiana.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department writes on Facebook that a fisherman spotted the feline stranded on the spillway at the J. Edward Roush Lake dam.

Officers could not reach the animal, so the Army Corps of Engineers decided to step in.

After workers got permission to shut down the flow of water, they launched a boat for the rescue.

Video shows that when the boat reached the spillway, the cat slid all the way down into the arms of the rescuers before it hit the water.