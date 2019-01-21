Burke campaigns, gets FOP endorsement, while facing extortion charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Embattled alderman Ed Burke was out campaigning for re-election Monday, less than three weeks after he was charged with attempted extortion.

He arrived to an event that was described as a private meet and greet between first responders and Burke at Doc's Grey Horse Saloon on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

The media was not invited inside.

Burke arrived in a black Mercedes SUV, minus his security detail, which was removed after he was charged.

Also Monday, Burke, a former police officer, earned the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Chicago FOP endorses Alderman Ed Burke in Alderman’s race @WGNNews — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) January 22, 2019

While many in the political world, and mayor's race in particular, are trying to distance themselves from the alderman, The FOP is standing by Burke, but a spokesman would not comment on why the organization was endorsing Burke amidst his legal troubles.

Burke is accused of trying to force owners of a Burger King in his ward to hire his law firm for property tax work in exchange for building permits.

Earlier this month, Burke stepped down as chair of the city's finance committee but announced he would continue in the alderman's race.

Candidates Jaime Guzman and Tanya Patino are running against Burke for the 14th Ward seat.

Two large developers in the city, Sterling Bay and Related Midwest dumped Burke's law firm.

When asked for comment on that Burke said “clients move all the time.”

Tuesday is the first city council meeting since Burke’s last court appearance.