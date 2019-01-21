× Bulls will acquire Carmelo Anthony from the Rockets, for at least a bit: Report

CHICAGO – A few years ago, this could have been a franchise-changing acquisition. Now, reportedly, its just a side note to an odd season for the Bulls.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bulls have agreed to a deal to acquire forward Carmelo Anthony and cash from the Houston Rockets. The ten-time All-Star, however, is expected to be released immediately when the deal becomes official on Tuesday, since the league office is closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

The Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony and cash to the Chicago Bulls, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

The NBA office will not execute the trade today because it's a holiday, league sources tell ESPN. To clear the way for Kenneth Faried to sign and play tonight in Philadelphia, Rockets had to waive to James Nunnally. Trade call on 'Melo will likely be Tuesday. https://t.co/Oo2IA0nsJP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2019

In his 16th year in the NBA, Anthony has seen little playing time in his short tenure with the Rockets. He hasn’t played in a game since November 8th, playing in just ten games this season. In just over 29 minutes of action in those starts, he averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. This comes after spending the 2017-2018 season with the Thunder, where he started and played in 78 games with a 16.2 point, 5.8 rebound per game average.