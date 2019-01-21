× Bulls honor Dwyane Wade during his final United Center game

CHICAGO – In the end, his career will be defined by the efforts outside of his hometown, even if he did have one season where he was apart of the local professional team.

Dwyane Wade’s NBA career has been defined by his efforts in Miami with the Heat, from the days of Shaq to the “Big Three.” It’s a history that took place outside of Chicago, where the guard grew up and where he spent one season in 2016-2017.

That was just one of 16 NBA years for Wade, who will hang it up at the end of this season. It makes his final season a bit of a farewell tour, and the Bulls weren’t about to waste an opportunity during Miami’s last appearance in town on Saturday.

The Bulls took time during a first half time out to play a video in tribute to Wade’s career, including his year in Chicago, while putting emphasis on his efforts in the community. Wade was born on the south side and attended Richards High School in Oak Lawn before moving out a standout career at Marquette then for 16 seasons in the NBA.

During that time, Wade was named to the NBA All-Star Team 12 times and won three NBA Championships.

Wade was appreciative of the gesture by the Bulls, saluting the team for their efforts on Twitter.

Thank you to my home town team the Chicago Bulls for this special tribute tonite! https://t.co/I7zBMKy0TG — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 20, 2019

Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union was also in attendance during the unique moment, and Dwyane saluted her efforts in an Instagram post.

Let the greatest tribute of all came from Bulls’ team mascot “Benny,” who orchestrated a rare mascot-player jersey swap at the end of the game.

It won’t be the last time Wade faces the Bulls as his Heat team hosts them on January 30th. That will be a special moment for the guard, but maybe not as much as his Saturday night.