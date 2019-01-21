× Boy, 14, shot outside Uber on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head outside a rideshare vehicle on the city’s Far South Side.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 105th Street in the Fernwood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the boy was dropped off by an Uber when two people confronted him. They talked for a moment, then one of them shot the boy.

He suffered a graze wound to the head and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

No word yet on the motive behind the shooting.