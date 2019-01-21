× Body found in snow in Morton Grove; police say death ‘suspicious’

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Police in Morton Grove are still looking for leads, after a body was discovered in the snow.

It was found at 3:30 p.m. Sunday between two houses in the 8800 block of Oleander Avenue.

A police commander calls the death suspicious but investigators say there appears to be no danger to the public.

The person’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Streets around the home were blocked off for several hours Sunday.