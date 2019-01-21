× Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster

LAKE FOREST – The Bears still young franchise quarterback is about to add a new achievement to his career.

On Monday, the NFL announced that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

He’ll replace Jared Goff of the Rams, who cannot participate since his team won the NFC Championship and will be in the Super Bowl the following week.

