Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster

Posted 11:40 AM, January 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, January 21, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears scrambles with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The Bears still young franchise quarterback is about to add a new achievement to his career.

On Monday, the NFL announced that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been added to the NFC roster for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

He’ll replace Jared Goff of the Rams, who cannot participate since his team won the NFC Championship and will be in the Super Bowl the following week.

Check back with WGNTV.COM for more on this story.