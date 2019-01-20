× Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating lake-effect snow remains in effect for Cook County until mid-morning and NW Indiana Lake and Porter Counties today -Lakeshore flooding this morning

Northerly winds gusting to 30 mph will continue the development of a plume/bands of snow to develop over Lake Michigan and train south into the Cook County, Illinois this morning and Lake and Porter Counties, Indiana today. Accumulations in Cook County appear to be concentrated along and just inland where 2 to 5-inches is still possible this morning with lighter snow into adjoining Will County.

As winds become more northwesterly, the bands of snow will swing east , concentrating on Lake and eventually Porter Counties in Indiana well into the afternoon with localized accumulations of 3 to 7-inches possible. Lesser accumulations may work farther south into adjoining Newton and Jasper Counties. Snow Showers should weaken later today.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning will be in effect this morning for Lake and Cook County, Illinois and Lake County, Indiana shoreline this morning where 7 to 10-foot waves may cause minor flooding.

Another weather factor this morning is the arrival of single-digit cold temperatures which along with the gusty winds will cause wind chills in the -5 to -15-degrees range.

Below is a Regional Weather Radar displaying the snow plume/bands…