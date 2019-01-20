Watch the ‘super blood wolf moon’ at Adler Planetarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Sunday night’s “super blood wolf moon” will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2019. When that happens, the moon will turn a deep shade of red to achieve what scientists call totality.

The Adler Planetarium is hosting a viewing party called Lunapalooza, where moon enthusiasts will be able to catch the total eclipse through high-end telescopes.

The planetarium is no stranger to the moon’s history — and even has a gallery filled with famous missions, landings and rocks.

You don’t want to miss this one: The next total lunar eclipse doesn’t come along again until 2022.

Lunapalooza runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. Outside viewing is free. Tickets for an indoor event are free for planetarium members and cost up to $12 for non-members.

