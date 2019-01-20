North Side march raises $50K for violence prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a Chicago church and nonprofit agency held a march through Lincoln Park to honor the civil rights activist’s legacy.

Members of the march, which was held in one of the more affluent parts of Chicago, hoped to draw attention to violence in other parts of the city.

St. Pauls United Church of Christ and UCAN began hosting the annual march five years ago. This year, they raised $50,000, which will go toward UCAN’s violence-prevention efforts.

“I raised three children within a mile of this church and never once did I fear for their safety,” participant Jan Bail said. “I think it’s heartbreaking that other mothers just don’t have that comfort.”