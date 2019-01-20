Nearly 100 new Chicago police officers deployed across city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson on Sunday announced 96 new officers were being deployed to 12 districts across the city.

This is the second group of officers deployed in 2019 — bringing to total to nearly 200. The majority of the new class is slated for positions on the South and West sides.

In 2016, the Chicago Police Department pledged to bring 970 officers onto the force as an effort to reduce violent crime. On Sunday, Johnson said the department has outpaced that goal by adding more than 1,100.

In the past two years, Johnson said, overall crime is down 10 percent.

He praised officers for working to rebuild trust in the community. A revamped training program, Johnson said, includes lessons on de-escalation, crisis intervention, and use-of-force techniques.

Within the next three years, all officers will have to undergo 40 hours of continued education annually.