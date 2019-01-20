× Kane and Toews put on a display on offense in the Blackhawks’ win over the Capitals

CHICAGO – Over the past year or so, Blackhawks’ fans have wondered if the glory days are over. The team’s record and standing would seem to indicate that, especially with the team under the leadership of a new head coach with younger players.

But don’t ever underestimate one of the greatest tandems in team history to turn back the clock here and there. Sunday was one of those moments.

In one of their best performances as a duo in their decorated history with the Blackhawks, both Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews scored five points in a late morning game against the Capitals. Their offense was needed in a high scoring game as the Blackhawks outlasted reigning Stanley Cup champion Washington 8-5 on Sunday.

Toews finished with three goals and two assists with Kane getting two scores while dishing out three assists, marking the third time with the Blackhawks in which the pair had two or more goals in a game each. Naturally, the team is 3-0 when they pull off that feat.