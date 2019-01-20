Evan Altman discusses the Cubs Convention and offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past few years, there have been some relatively good vibes around the Sheridan Chicago when the Cubs and their fans decend on the venue in late January .

The Cubs made the playoffs before the previous three conventions and won the World Series leading into the 2017 gathering. One might think that would be the same this year, but a quick playoff exit along with a quiet offseason has given the fans a bit of angst.

Evan Altman of Cubs Insider was on Sports Feed to discuss the convention along with the offseason on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch his discussion on both topics by clicking on the video above or below.