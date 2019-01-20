× CTA delays after Red Line switching problem, officials say

CHICAGO — CTA Red Line service between the Howard and Belmont stops was temporarily suspended Sunday morning after a switching issue near the Jarvis stop.

Fire officials said no one was injured, and CTA confirmed there was no derailment. According to the Chicago Tribune, a train stopped north of the Jarvis stop at 1523 W. Jarvis Ave. Passengers were moved off the train.

Service on the Yellow Line was also temporarily suspended due to the incident on the Red Line.

Visit the CTA’s website for the updates on delays.