A cold and cloudy MLK Day, highs in the upper teens
-
After cold start, wintry mix likely mid-week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Cold Dry Weather to Follow Early Week Rain
-
Cold start with highs in the 20s, slight warmup starts Wednesday
-
Another cold front and more cold air
-
-
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. in lower 30s, scattered snows Monday
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Midweek warming due to follow frigid Tuesday
-
Chicago not alone in recording a snowless Christmas
-
-
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
Frigid start but sun boosts afternoon temperatures