× Winter Weather Advisory for accumulating snow due to lake effect snow showers tonight into Sunday for Illinois and Indiana counties adjacent to Lake Michigan

Heavy lake-effect snow showers are forecast to develop tonight and last into Sunday, depositing from 2 to 5-inches of snow along and just inland of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Lake and Cook Counties Illinois tonight, gradually shifting more over Lake and Porter Counties in northwest Indiana Sunday. With strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 30 miles per hour becoming more northerly later tonight and northwesterly Sunday, heavy lake-effect snow showers are forecast to develop and continue as the wind trajectory becomes more extended over the length of Lake Michigan.

Snow showers will gradually diminish along with the winds later Sunday.