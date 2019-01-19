× Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow across the Chicago area remains in effect until this Saturday afternoon

Heavy snow totaling generally 4 to 8-inches with blowing and drifting will continue over the Chicago area this morning and then gradually diminish from the west this afternoon, except lake-effect snow showers will continue along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline where an additional 2 to 5-inches could accumulate this afternoon and overnight, possibly reaching into the northwest corner of Indiana before ending Sunday.

The center of low pressure will move northeast out of northern Arkansas through Kentucky today, reaching the east coast and New England Sunday with heavy snow north of the storm track causing treacherous travel conditions all the way from Iowa through Illinois and Indiana to the east coast (see Warnings and Advisories on the headlined map). Travel by land and air will be severely crippled.

Wide areas of 8 to 12-inch-plus snowfall area expected (see 6AM CST Saturday to 6AM CST Sunday snowfall probability maps below with additional snowfall occurring Sunday into Monday in New England).

Forecast probabilities of at least 8-inch snowfall 6AM CST Saturday to 6AM CST Sunday…

Forecast probabilities of at least 12-inch snowfall 6AM CST Saturday to 6AM CST Sunday…