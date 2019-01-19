× Volunteers shovel for senior citizens during snowy Chicago weekend

CHICAGO — Dozens of volunteers turned out Saturday morning to help snowbound senior citizens and people with disabilities across the city with shoveling duties.

Good Samaritans met at the 79th Street Red Line station for the “My Block, My Hood, My City” operation.

After picking out shovels, the volunteers headed to the South and West Sides.

The organization’s founder said it’s not just about clearing the sidewalks — it’s about making connections and bringing the city together.

For more information, visit formyblock.org.