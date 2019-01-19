Snow blankets Chicago area; some NW suburbs saw 8 inches overnight

CHICAGO — More than 500 flights have been canceled at Chicago airports after snow blanketed the area overnight.
As of 8:35 a.m. Saturday, 466 flights have been canceled at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. At Chicago Midway International Airport, 52 flights were canceled. The average delay at each airport was 15 minutes.
According to the National Weather Service, some Chicago suburbs woke up to more than eight inches of snow Saturday morning. Here are the agency's early morning snow totals, ordered from highest to lowest accumulation:
- 07:14 am CST - LIBERTYVILLE 8.5
- 07:04 am CST - 1 N ALGONQUIN 8
- 07:57 am CST - GURNEE 7.9
- 07:52 am CST - 2 N BUFFALO GROVE 7.9
- 07:53 am CST - 1 NNE PALATINE 7.5
- 07:54 am CST - MUNDELEIN 7.5
- 06:55 am CST - 2 ESE TWIN LAKES 7.2
- 07:58 am CST - LAKE ZURICH 7.1
- 07:49 am CST - WAUKEGAN 6.8
- 07:56 am CST - 2 W GURNEE 6.5
- 07:09 am CST - ELGIN 6.5
- 05:00 am CST - 1 ENE WADSWORTH 6.3
- 06:00 am CST - ROCKFORD AIRPORT 6.2
- 07:39 am CST - DEKALB 6.1
- 05:30 am CST - ROCKFORD 6
- 06:00 am CST - 2 SSW BELOIT 6
- 08:02 am CST - ASHTON 6
- 08:18 am CST - MORTON GROVE 5
- 05:30 am CST - SOMONAUK 5
- 08:07 am CST - DOWNERS GROVE 5
- 06:57 am CST - BATAVIA 4.1
- 07:00 am CST - PLAINFIELD 4
- 06:00 am CST - OHARE AIRPORT 3.9
- 03:00 am CST - ROCKTON 3.8
- 07:00 am CST - 1 ESE CHICAGO 3.2
- 07:15 am CST - 2 N JOLIET 3.1
- 06:00 am CST - 3 SW MIDWAY AIRPORT 3
- 06:00 am CST - ROMEOVILLE 2.6
- 08:00 am CST - MINONK 2.5
The snow is thick and heavy and packed on the roadways — making it hard to get traction while driving. Illinois State Police were addressing about 15 crashes Saturday morning, with another 15 to 20 waiting for a response.
Police departments in McHenry County are also responding to crash after crash, as they deal with some of the highest snow totals so far.
Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation has deployed nearly 300 plows and salt trucks from its fleet. Drivers are noticing snow drift. As soon as major streets are cleared, the high winds are blowing snow right back on the roads.