Man found dead in South Side alley was shot, police say

CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead in an Auburn Gresham alley early Saturday, police said.

Officers were responding to a call of shots fired when they found the man about 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of West 87th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department. The man had been shot in his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses to try to identify suspects.

No one was in custody.