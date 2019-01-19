Kris Bryant stirs up Cardinals rivalry, calls St. Louis ‘so boring’

CHICAGO – Think the Cubs rivalry with the Cardinals was getting stale? Warm it up Kris.

Bryant ruffled some feathers in Cards country at the Cubs Convention Friday night when he called St. Louis boring.

“Who would want to play in St. Louis? So boring. It’s so boring. I always get asked ‘Where do you like to play? Where do you not like to play?’ St. Louis is on the places I don’t like to play list. It is rough.”

Kris Bryant explaining how playing in St. Louis is terrible. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qYM1mZJfZZ — Cubs Live (@Cubs_Live) January 19, 2019

Cardinal fans wasted no time jumping on social media to voice their frustration with Bryant’s comments.

@KrisBryant_23 u wouldn't want to play for @Cardinals? Yeah makes sense no one wants to play for the 11 time World Series Champions? What an idiot!! Lol.Cardinals dont want an overrated Pre-medonna like u anyhow!! U just saying no one would want to play there to scare stars away — Tyler Wengert (@TWengert4ss) January 19, 2019

@KrisBryant_23 News Flash Brotha.. no one wants to watch a overrated & soon over priced boring player in STL anyway.. #StayInSouthSide #WeHave11Rings #LosersHaveOne — Camryn Tapia (@Ctapia13) January 19, 2019

A few Cardinals even chimed in.

John Brebbia on the Kris Bryant comments: “cry me a River, loser.”#stlcards — Rodney (@KnuppelRodney) January 19, 2019

No doubt, emotions will be high when the Cubs head under the Arch for their first series of the season in St. Louis at the end of May.