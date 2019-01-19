Kris Bryant stirs up Cardinals rivalry, calls St. Louis ‘so boring’

CHICAGO – Think the Cubs rivalry with the Cardinals was getting stale? Warm it up Kris.
Bryant ruffled some feathers in Cards country at the Cubs Convention Friday night when he called St. Louis boring.
“Who would want to play in St. Louis? So boring. It’s so boring. I always get asked ‘Where do you like to play? Where do you not like to play?’ St. Louis is on the places I don’t like to play list. It is rough.”
Cardinal fans wasted no time jumping on social media to voice their frustration with Bryant’s comments.
A few Cardinals even chimed in.
No doubt, emotions will be high when the Cubs head under the Arch for their first series of the season in St. Louis at the end of May.