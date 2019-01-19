× Kankakee County inmate accidentally released, sheriff says

KANKAKEE, Ill. — A Kankakee County inmate being held on drug charges was accidentally released from jail Friday, officials said.

Anees Ahmed Usmani, 41, was released from the Jerome Combs Detention Center, 3050 S. Justice Way in Kankakee, about 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office. Usmani was accidentally released in the place of another inmate.

He has been held at the jail since December on drug-related offenses and was dropped off at a local business after getting a ride from another inmate released that day, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 911. Do not approach Usmani. Callers can remain anonymous by calling 815-932-7463.