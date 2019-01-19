Influx of arctic air coincides with our coldest time of year
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
Despite recent clouds, flurries and chill, past week’s averaging 30-deg milder than year ago’s arctic chill; milder Pacific air & sun’s return Thursday lays foundation for higher temps in coming days; next storm on a southern track
Cold eases for Black Friday, but wintery weather is to return
Temperatures descending toward mid and late December-levels by late week—the coldest weather here in 7 months; the incoming chill sets the stage for some sticking snow late Thursday night into Friday
Cold weather continues its winter break; westerly upper winds keep “mild” air coming through next week—daily temps 6 to 13-degrees above normal; precip nil until late week; sub-32-deg highs to cover less than 11% of the country
Sticking snow, icy conditions likely over portions of the Chicago area Thursday
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Next big weather maker to bring rain and wind to Chicago
Travel weather good through Christmas, but not for sleighs
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
Wintry weather to ease across country through mid-December