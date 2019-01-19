Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. Washington
- The Capitals have won four of the last five against the Blackhawks, including a 4-2 win on November 21. The Blackhawks won, 7-1, in Chicago last season, their second-largest win over the Caps all-time behind a 10-3 win in February 1975.
- The Blackhawks have lost five straight games, allowing at least four goals in each game. However, the Hawks have scored at least one power-play goal in each of their last seven games, the longest such streak by the Blackhawks since 2013-14 (10 straight).
- Patrick Kane is on a seven-game point streak, totaling 15 points (5g, 10a) in those seven games dating back to January 2. The only skater with more points since the New Year is Calgary’s Gaudreau (16).
- The Capitals have scored 63 goals in the second period this season, tied with Tampa Bay for most in the NHL. The Blackhawks have allowed 59 goals in the second frame, tied for third most by any team.