More than 730 flights canceled at Chicago airports

CHICAGO — More than 730 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Saturday after snow blanketed the area overnight.

As of 11:18 a.m. Saturday, 656 flights had been canceled at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Average delays were 53 minutes. At Chicago Midway International Airport, 83 flights were canceled. Midway delays ran less than 15 minutes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Chicago area through Saturday afternoon.

