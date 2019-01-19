200 demonstrators gather for Young Women’s March Rally in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — About 200 participants rallied in Federal Plaza on Saturday for the Young Women's March Rally.

It was organized to coincide with the national Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

The demographic in Chicago was younger, but their message echoed that of generations of women who have come before them.

The demonstrators said they will continue fight for the rights of women and other minority groups not just once a year — but each and every day until their voices are heard and changes are made.