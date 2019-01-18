Winter Storm Warning issued for entire Chicago area Friday afternoon into Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the entire area starting Friday afternoon through noon on Saturday.

Heavy snow with accumulations of five to nine inches expected, with winds gusting from 30-35 mph.

The Winter Storm Warning will begin at 3 p.m. Friday for some areas, and end around noon Saturday. Lake, DuPage and Cook Counties will be impacted.

Here's a closer look at when that Winter Storm Warning starts for your area:

Travel could be very difficult. Strong winds will result in blowing and drifting snow and could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible.