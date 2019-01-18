× Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow includes the entire Chicago area- beginning west and north of Interstate-80 this afternoon – impacting the afternoon/evening commute – storm continuing into Saturday

A Winter Storm Warning for heavy snow along with eventual blowing and drifting is in effect beginning Friday afternoon along and north of Interstate-80 and Friday evening south of Interstate-80, continuing Friday night into Saturday creating dangerous travel conditions across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. System snow will then diminish from the northwest during the day and evening Saturday, while colder air riding strong northeast winds will maintain lake-effect snow Saturday night adding several inches, possibly making storm totals a foot or more along and just inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline and Chicago. Well inland snowfall of 5 to 9-inches north and 3 to 7-inches south of Interstate-80 is expected along with blowing and drifting due to strengthening northeast winds gusting to 25 mph Friday night and well over 30 mph Saturday.

As the low pressure moves off to the east, winds will diminish somewhat and the lake-effect will move into extreme northwest Indiana (Lake County, Indiana) Sunday morning before ending later Sunday. Note that travel will be extremely dangerous and weather will impact roads from Nebraska east through northern Illinois and Indiana all the way to the east coast and New England (see Warning/Watch/Advisory areas on the highlighted map).