Weekend snow, cold and wind, then more snow Tuesday

A second consecutive weekend snow event brings snow to the Midwest. A low pressure system moves through the Ohio River Valley bringing several inches of snow. Cold arctic air moving over an unfrozen Lake Michigan will increase the potential for lake effect snow enhancement. Most of system snow will have accumulated by Saturday afternoon with light snow continuing into Sunday with the best potential for lake effect snow occurring Saturday night into Sunday morning. The same system will bring the potential for over a foot of snow to upstate New York.

Strong north to northeast winds gusting to 35 mph could cause significant drifting, especially in open areas. Wind chills will drop to the single digits by Saturday afternoon. Continued cold until a warmup on Tuesday when the next snow system arrives.