× Ohio mom launches ride-sharing for kids

AKRON, OH — Getting your kids around town to doctors’ appointments, school, practices and rehearsals can be a scheduling nightmare.

Now a mom in Akron, Ohio is trying to alleviate the worry for parents in her area.

Sierra Young took the idea of the popular ride-sharing services and tailored it just for children.

She created “Kid Chauffeur Express” which gives door-to-door service to kids, ages one to 17-years-old.

Her company employs 20 drivers — each one is insured and had to pass a background check.

Young says the service has been expanding throughout Akron and has become popular with day care providers.