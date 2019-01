× Vigil held for missing Chicago postal worker

CHICAGO — A candlelight vigil was held Thursday evening for a missing postal worker.

Family members and fellow postal workers gathered outside the Chicago post office in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Kierra Coles was dressed for work when she vanished Oct. 2 outside her home on the South Side. Coles called in sick that morning.

Family and friends are asking the community to help find her.