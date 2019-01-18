Midday Fix: Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Anderson – of the band YES – chats with Dean Richards about teaching at Columbia College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Jon Anderson from the band YES

Emmy-nominated composer/multi-instrumentalist Sean McKee

Jon and Sean will be working with Columbia College Chicago as Artists in Residence working with multiple departments to create a visual/gaming/virtual reality experience to compliment the Anderson/McKee album, which will be mixed in Columbia's facilities in 5.1 surround sound. They will also be teaching a formal accredited class every Thursday this semester on mixing 5.1 surround soundscapes, using their album as curriculum.

