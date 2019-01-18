× Lunchbreak: Unstuffed Eggrolls with Cauliflower Salad

Chef Jennifer Bucko Lamplough, Director of Nutrition Programs and Executive Chef for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank

273 Dearborn Court, Geneva

www.solvehungertoday.org

(630) 443-6910

Additional locations in: Rockford, Joliet, Park City

American Diabetes Association – www.diabetes.org

Recipes:

Unstuffed Eggroll with Cauliflower Salad

Unstuffed Eggroll

Serves: 4 servings Serving Size: Approx. 1½ cups

Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground pork

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

16 ounce bag tricolor coleslaw

2 tablespoons lite, gluten-free soy sauce

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3 green onions, sliced

Directions

Season pork with ¼ teaspoon black pepper and garlic powder. Sauté pork in a large skillet over medium-high heat until completely cooked. Drain fat if needed. Remove pork from pan and set aside.

Heat olive oil in pan and add garlic; saute for 30 seconds. Add bagged coleslaw, soy sauce, ginger and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add pork back to pan and top with green onions; heat for 1-2 minutes.

Serve over brown rice or “cauliflower rice” if desired.

Cauliflower Rice Salad

Serves: 4 Serving Size: 1 cup

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes

Salad

12 ounces cauliflower rice (frozen or homemade*—see step 1 for directions how to make)

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half

2 green onions, sliced

3 tablespoons sliced kalamata olives

Dressing

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

*Make your own cauliflower rice by placing cauliflower florets in a food processor and processing until rice-like consistency (be careful not to overprocess).

Directions