Lunchbreak: Unstuffed Eggrolls with Cauliflower Salad
Chef Jennifer Bucko Lamplough, Director of Nutrition Programs and Executive Chef for Northern Illinois Food Bank
Northern Illinois Food Bank
273 Dearborn Court, Geneva
(630) 443-6910
Additional locations in: Rockford, Joliet, Park City
Recipes:
Unstuffed Eggroll with Cauliflower Salad
Unstuffed Eggroll
Serves: 4 servings Serving Size: Approx. 1½ cups
Prep Time: 2 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground pork
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 16 ounce bag tricolor coleslaw
- 2 tablespoons lite, gluten-free soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 3 green onions, sliced
Directions
- Season pork with ¼ teaspoon black pepper and garlic powder. Sauté pork in a large skillet over medium-high heat until completely cooked. Drain fat if needed. Remove pork from pan and set aside.
- Heat olive oil in pan and add garlic; saute for 30 seconds. Add bagged coleslaw, soy sauce, ginger and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add pork back to pan and top with green onions; heat for 1-2 minutes.
- Serve over brown rice or “cauliflower rice” if desired.
Cauliflower Rice Salad
Serves: 4 Serving Size: 1 cup
Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes
Salad
- 12 ounces cauliflower rice (frozen or homemade*—see step 1 for directions how to make)
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 green onions, sliced
- 3 tablespoons sliced kalamata olives
Dressing
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard
*Make your own cauliflower rice by placing cauliflower florets in a food processor and processing until rice-like consistency (be careful not to overprocess).
Directions
- In a salad bowl, combine all salad ingredients.
- In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients.
- Pour dressing over salad and serve with reduced-fat feta cheese, if desired.