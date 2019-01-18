WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke to be sentenced Friday

Lunchbreak: Unstuffed Eggrolls with Cauliflower Salad

Posted 12:13 PM, January 18, 2019

Chef Jennifer Bucko Lamplough, Director of Nutrition Programs and Executive Chef for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank

273 Dearborn Court, Geneva

www.solvehungertoday.org

(630) 443-6910

Additional locations in: Rockford, Joliet, Park City

American Diabetes Association – www.diabetes.org

Recipes:

Unstuffed Eggroll with Cauliflower Salad

 

Unstuffed Eggroll

Serves: 4 servings                                Serving Size: Approx. 1½ cups

Prep Time: 2 minutes                         Cook Time: 15 minutes

 Ingredients:

  • 1 pound lean ground pork
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 16 ounce bag tricolor coleslaw
  • 2 tablespoons lite, gluten-free soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3 green onions, sliced

 Directions

  • Season pork with ¼ teaspoon black pepper and garlic powder. Sauté pork in a large skillet over medium-high heat until completely cooked. Drain fat if needed. Remove pork from pan and set aside.
  • Heat olive oil in pan and add garlic; saute for 30 seconds. Add bagged coleslaw, soy sauce, ginger and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Cook for 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add pork back to pan and top with green onions; heat for 1-2 minutes.
  • Serve over brown rice or “cauliflower rice” if desired.

 

Cauliflower Rice Salad

Serves: 4                                               Serving Size: 1 cup

Prep Time: 15 minutes                       Cook Time: 30 minutes

 Salad

  • 12 ounces cauliflower rice (frozen or homemade*—see step 1 for directions how to make)
  • 1 cup diced cucumber
  • 1 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half
  • 2 green onions, sliced
  • 3 tablespoons sliced kalamata olives

 Dressing

  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • ½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

*Make your own cauliflower rice by placing cauliflower florets in a food processor and processing until rice-like consistency (be careful not to overprocess).

Directions

  • In a salad bowl, combine all salad ingredients.
  • In a small bowl, whisk together dressing ingredients.
  • Pour dressing over salad and serve with reduced-fat feta cheese, if desired.