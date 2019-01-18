× Jason Van Dyke to be sentenced Friday

CHICAGO — Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is expected to be sentenced Friday in the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke, 40, was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. Prosecutors are asking Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan to set a minimum sentence of 18 years. Van Dyke’s attorneys are seeking probation.

Nearly 200 letters submitted to the judge on Van Dyke’s behalf were published Monday. In them, relatives and fellow officers ask for leniency.

Van Dyke faces four to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder; probation without prison time is also an option. Each count of aggravated battery carries a sentence of six to 30 years.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer in 50 years to be charged with murder for an on-duty incident. He shot McDonald 16 times after a truck driver called 911 to report McDonald in a locked truck lot near 41st Street and Pulaski Road. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch knife and high on PCP.

Video of the shooting, which was released via court order in November 2015, sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.