5-year-old girl shot by stray bullet in Harvey

HARVEY, Ill. — A 5-year-old girl was shot in a drive-by shooting in south suburban Harvey.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday on 150th and Rockwell.

The girl was hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting. She was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.