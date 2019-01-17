Woman sexually assaulted at gun point on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Police say the man forced her to a remote area, and it seemed he wanted more than just sex. On Tuesday night, police say a 29-year-old woman was walking under a railroad viaduct when a man approached her asking for money.

This was in the 9400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in the Burnside neighborhood. Police say when the woman told him she didn`t have any money, he then pulled out a chrome revolver and forced her on the train tracks on top of the viaduct. That`s where he sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her.

Police say the man is in his early 20s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a black face mask at the time. Police say he ran Southeast from the tracks.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about what happened that night or information on the suspect to call them.