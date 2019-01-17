Winter Storm Watch issued for Chicago area, NW Indiana Friday evening into Saturday

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning Friday evening through Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected and accumulations of three to seven inches is possible.

Portions of northwest and central Indiana, and north central and northeast Illinois will be impacted.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Slippery road conditions are expected.

This is a developing story.