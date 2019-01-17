× Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow includes the entire Chicago area Later Friday, Friday night into Saturday

A Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow is in effect beginning Friday afternoon along and north of Interstate-80 and Friday evening south of Interstate-80, continuing Friday night into Saturday morning creating dangerous travel conditions across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. System snow will then diminish from the northwest during the day and evening Saturday. Snowfall of 4 to 8-inches is expected along with blowing and drifting due to strengthening northwest winds gusting to 25 mph Friday night and well over 30 mph Saturday.

As the low pressure moves off to the east, much colder air will flow into our area, riding the strong northeast winds, producing lake-effect snow showers that will likely add several inches of snow along and inland of the Illinois Lake Michigan Shoreline later Saturday/Saturday night, swinging into northwest Indiana Sunday as winds become more north-northwesterly.