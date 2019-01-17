Wake held for trooper killed in I-294 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — A wake was held Thursday for a trooper who was killed in the line of duty.

Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert, 34, was killed when he was struck and killed by a vehicle along Interstate 294 in suburban Chicago during Saturday's snowstorm.

The Lambert was headed home on I-294 near Northbrook when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to a three-vehicle crash. A car then struck him.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz says Lambert positioned his squad car to protect the three cars and “took on the danger himself.”

The wake was held at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Ill.

Lambert grew up in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include his wife, Halley Martin, parents and 1-year-old daughter.