Second group of Chicago charter school teachers set to strike

CHICAGO — Chicago teachers are ready to go on strike against another charter school operator.

Teachers with the Chicago International Charter School network — or CICS — say they will walk out Feb. 5 unless they get a new contract.

A strike would affect four CICS campuses, with a total of about 2,200 students.

Teachers complain the contract talks have been dragging on for months without an agreement on pay, class sizes and staffing.

The head of the group that runs CICS says both sides have agreed on about 75 percent of a new contract and that the operators have offered teachers a raise.

The network says it will keep the four campuses open and on normal schedules throughout any strike, but after-school and extracurricular activities would be canceled.

Hundreds of teachers at the Acero Charter School network went on strike for four days last year before settling a new contract.