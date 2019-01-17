Robbers targeting people wearing Canada Goose jackets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police issued a community alert after a group of robbers targeted people wearing Canada Goose jackets. Chicago police said a group of three robbed three people in River North and Wicker Park.

The first robbery happened on Walton and Wells streets around 7:50 a.m. The suspects took the person's coat at gunpoint, hopped into a stolen Audi and robbed another person at Chicago and Laramie avenues a few minutes later. That time, they stole a knockoff Canada Goose coat.

The third victim was robbed around 8:05 a.m. near Division Street and Wolcott Avenue. They took his coat and also took his laptop bag. Police could not say whether or not the laptop was still inside the bag. .

One witness described seeing the Audi swerving around on Division Street, tossing items out of the window.

The suspects were described as three African American males, 18-26 years of age wearing dark hoodies and ski masks and riding in a stolen dark blue Audi A5 with license plate No. X562250

Police said they believe the same crew is responsible for three other robberies in the Hyde Park area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.