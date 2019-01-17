Gov. Pritzker signs Illinois’ first gun licensing bill into law

CHICAGO — It took more than 15 years and a number of votes, but the state of Illinois now has its first gun licensing law.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Thursday at Ella Flagg Young Elementary in Chicago’s North Austin neighborhood. Two big supporters of the bill, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, were at the signing as well.

The original piece of legislation was passed with a number of other gun bills not long after the Parkland school shooting and the shooting death of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

It’s aimed at giving the state more oversight over gun sales at gun shops. It requires gun shops to get a state license, put in surveillance cameras, establish electronic inventory system and anti-theft systems and train employees every year on spotting straw gun sales.

Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed one version of the bill and promised a second veto if he had the chance. Instead, Democrats waited until Pritzker took over to send it to the governor’s office.

Rauner said the federal government does everything in the bill already, so it won’t put a dent in the gun violence that has plagued Chicago.

The Illinois Rifle Association said the bill is designed to put small firearms dealers out of business. The license will cost a dealer up to $1,500.