GRIFFITH, Ind. — Police in northwest Indiana are are holding a news conference Thursday shot and killed a Portage High School student.

Alayna Oritiz, 18, was shot in the head near an apartment complex in Griffith on Jan. 9.

Relatives say she and a group of other people were there to drop off a friend.

A Griffith officer working at Park West Apartments heard what sounded like a crash, then saw an SUV speed off.

That vehicle was carrying the victim.