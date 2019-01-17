WATCH LIVE: Laquan McDonald’s relatives react to judge’s verdict in cover-up case

MSI offering free admission for government workers during shutdown

Posted 1:11 PM, January 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, January 17, 2019

CHICAGO – The Museum of Science and Industry announced Thursday it is offering free admission for furloughed federal employees and those working without pay.

“MSI is expanding access to the Museum, offering free entry for all U.S. government employees – plus two guests – who are furloughed or working without pay,”  MSI said in a press release.

Those hoping to visit the museum need to bring a valid government employment ID to the Museum’s Entry Hall.

The museum is open 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily with extended hours on January 21.

More information at msichicago.org.

 