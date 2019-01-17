Midday Fix: The Hinsdale Middle School Jazz Ensemble performs live

Hinsdale Middle School Jazz Ensemble under the direction of George Andrikokus
http://hinsdalebands.weebly.com
The Hinsdale Middle School Jazz Ensemble from Hinsdale, IL was accepted and will be performing at the 2019 Illinois Music Education Conference in Peoria on January 25th 2019. IMEC is the premier state music education conference for all grade levels in Illinois hosting approximately 11,000 attendees.
Events:
HMS Jazz Ensemble IMEC Preview Concert
Tuesday, January 22nd
Fitz's Spare Keys
119 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL 60126
7:00 p.m.
Illinois Music Education Conference
Friday, January 25th
Peoria Civic Center
201 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria, IL 61602
Room: CC 405/406
3:30 p.m.