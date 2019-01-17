Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Whitney Young student with autism

CHICAGO — A man was charged with the stabbing death of a student with autism at a selective enrollment in Chicago.

Darryl Ray, 31, was charged with first degree murder after he was identified by DNA evidence in connection to the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Brandon Porter-Young on Feb. 2, 2018.

Porter-Young was found stabbed to death at the Junior Plaza Hotel in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard last February.

He had been living with his mother at the location since December 2017. Police said he was home alone at the time.

Porter-Young was a senior at Whitney Young High School and played on the Special Olympics basketball team and was also part of the Best Buddies program that paired special needs students with other students from the school.