Lunchbreak: Milk Chocolate with Banana Pecan Clusters

Chris Teixeira of Steadfast/Portsmith

Steadfast – 120 W. Monroe St., Chicago

www.steadfastchicago.com

Event:

Grand Chefs Experience benefiting The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Friday, February 1, 2019

The Field Museum – 1400 South Lake Shore Drive

6:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.cffgrandchefs.com

http://www.cffgrandchefs.com/details/

Recipes:

Milk Chocolate Pot de Crème:

2 cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

5 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

1 ¼ cups milk chocolate

 

  1. combine milk, cream and half of sugar in pot and bring to a boil
  2. in a separate bowl place yolks and remaining sugar whisk till combined
  3. temper in yolks to hot cream mixtre and cook until mixture reaches 170*F
  4. pour over chocolate and whisk till combined
  5. pour into glass

 

Banana Butter:

¼ stick butter

5 bananas peeled

¾ cup sugar

½ brown sugar packed

3 cinnamon sticks

1 vanilla bean

 

  1. melt butter in pot and add sugar
  2. allow sugar to melt and add banana, cinnamon and vanilla
  3. cook for 25-30 minutes on low-medium heat until or until mixture thickens
  4. remove cinnamon sticks and vanilla bean
  5. blend rest of ingredients in food processor until smooth

 

Whipped Cream:

¾ cup heavy cream

¼ cup crème fraiche

3 TBP powdered sugar

 

  1. combine all ingredients and whisk until thick

 

 Smoked Milk Chocolate and Banana Pecan Clusters:

1 ½ cups ground vanilla cookies

¾  cup banana chips chopped

¾  cup toasted and cooled pecan pieces

4 cups milk chocolate (tempered)

1 tsp smoked sea salt

 

  1. to temper chocolate (melt 75% of the chocolate to 120*F take remaining unmeted chocolate and add to melted chocolate stir together until chocolate reaches 90*F)
  2. at this point the rest of the ingredients are in a separate bowl, except the salt
  3. pour chocolate over ingredients and toss till combined
  4. pour onto tray and flatten slightly sprinkle over the top with salt; allow to set