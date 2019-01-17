Lunchbreak: Milk Chocolate with Banana Pecan Clusters
Chris Teixeira of Steadfast/Portsmith
Steadfast – 120 W. Monroe St., Chicago
Event:
Grand Chefs Experience benefiting The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Friday, February 1, 2019
The Field Museum – 1400 South Lake Shore Drive
6:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.cffgrandchefs.com
Recipes:
Milk Chocolate Pot de Crème:
2 cup heavy cream
½ cup milk
5 egg yolks
½ cup sugar
1 ¼ cups milk chocolate
- combine milk, cream and half of sugar in pot and bring to a boil
- in a separate bowl place yolks and remaining sugar whisk till combined
- temper in yolks to hot cream mixtre and cook until mixture reaches 170*F
- pour over chocolate and whisk till combined
- pour into glass
Banana Butter:
¼ stick butter
5 bananas peeled
¾ cup sugar
½ brown sugar packed
3 cinnamon sticks
1 vanilla bean
- melt butter in pot and add sugar
- allow sugar to melt and add banana, cinnamon and vanilla
- cook for 25-30 minutes on low-medium heat until or until mixture thickens
- remove cinnamon sticks and vanilla bean
- blend rest of ingredients in food processor until smooth
Whipped Cream:
¾ cup heavy cream
¼ cup crème fraiche
3 TBP powdered sugar
- combine all ingredients and whisk until thick
Smoked Milk Chocolate and Banana Pecan Clusters:
1 ½ cups ground vanilla cookies
¾ cup banana chips chopped
¾ cup toasted and cooled pecan pieces
4 cups milk chocolate (tempered)
1 tsp smoked sea salt
- to temper chocolate (melt 75% of the chocolate to 120*F take remaining unmeted chocolate and add to melted chocolate stir together until chocolate reaches 90*F)
- at this point the rest of the ingredients are in a separate bowl, except the salt
- pour chocolate over ingredients and toss till combined
- pour onto tray and flatten slightly sprinkle over the top with salt; allow to set