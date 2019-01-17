× Light snow mixed with freezing drizzle well south of Interstate-80 this Thursday morning

A weak low pressure impulse will ripple across the Chicago area this Thursday morning giving some light snow mixed with a fine freezing drizzle that could make for slick spots well south of Interstate-80 . North of Interstate-80 scattered snow flurries are possible. The air is very dry in low levels, allowing a lot of the precipitation showing up on the radar return pictured below to evaporate before reaching the ground.

Current weather radar…

Outlook issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…