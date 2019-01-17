Family delivers sweets to dozens of strangers in need of a smile

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Mysterious tins filled with treats have been appearing on Mt. Prospect door stoops all over town.

"I have no idea how this person knew I needed this," Brenda Miotke said.

Erin Robinson is the name of the secret delivery angel behind Made by Mary, who came up with the idea of "baking the world a better place."

It began this last June when she put out a call on Facebook to nominate any resident that was going through a tough time and could use a pick-me-up. From there, the names began pouring in.

"I was going through a hard time after losing my dad. To come home and find a box with a homemade card, was just really touching," Steve DeLuca said. "To think a stranger would go out of their way to do something to make me feel better was just amazing."

The packages are signed by "Made by Mary," a nod to Erin's daughter Mary, who helps with the baking. Older sister Kelly is the artist behind the homemade cards. Since June, they have delivered nearly 180 packages of baked goods.

"I hope that people realize giving back is the real gift. It's important to let our neighbors know they are cared for," Robinson said.