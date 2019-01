Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You know Love McPherson from relationship segments here on WGN Morning News, but did you know comedian Finesse Mitchell is also a love guru? With his second relationship book coming soon, he and Love weighed in on some of romance's greatest mysteries.

You can see Finesse all weekend in Chicago at the Improv.

You can hear Love on her new podcast, "88 Sixty."

More from Finesse Mitchell

Finesse Mitchell

Through Sunday

Improv

Chicago.Improv.com for times and tickets